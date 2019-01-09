Advertisements
History

Leonid Brezhnev on the phone, in his underwear

Courtesy of Retronaut came this photo of Leonid Brezhnev from the peak of Communism:

Leonid Brezhnev on the phone in his underwear

It beats, I think, even the Enoch Powell photo with a pogo stick.

