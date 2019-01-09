Leonid Brezhnev on the phone, in his underwear
Courtesy of Retronaut came this photo of Leonid Brezhnev from the peak of Communism:
It beats, I think, even the Enoch Powell photo with a pogo stick.
Advertisements
Courtesy of Retronaut came this photo of Leonid Brezhnev from the peak of Communism:
It beats, I think, even the Enoch Powell photo with a pogo stick.
All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
There are 6 comments Share your views