The perils of using too many hashtags

I could write some words for you warning against using too many hashtags. But this sketch makes the point far better:

The reason for mentioning this? Very useful though hashtags such as #FBPE are, using too many of them at once can look very off-putting and confusing to the non-initiated. Better to think of hashtags as being like acronyms. Sometimes very useful (and talking about NATO is actually rather clearer than talking about the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) but also a problem when used in bulk.