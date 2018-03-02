Welcome to the existential pillow
At first, I was surprised to discover there were so many patents related to pillowcases. Then I was intrigued as to quite what was special about this one.
But then I was distracted by the wonder of the pillowcase which, according to the legally lodged and therefore official and always correct documentation, “may have a width and a length”.
Only “may”.
Not “shall”.
So it may also have no width or length.
Not clear if a height is mandatory or banned.
Either way, that’s some pillow.
Existential quite possibly.
Or perhaps a manifestation of string theory?
Just in case it holds some quantum trickery, I’m not going to be putting my head down on one of those pillows anytime soon.
There are no comments