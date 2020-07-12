Single Transferable Vote: here’s why it makes sense (feat. animals)
With the merits of the single transferable vote (STV) back in the news, now seems a good time to rerun this educational but fun video from CGP Grey explaining its virtues. With a little help from some animals.
Watch and enjoy:
You can help support the Single Transferable Vote (STV) in the UK by joining Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform and the Electoral Reform Society.
Bonus: STV election worked example
