Single Transferable Vote: here’s why it makes sense (feat. animals)

With the merits of the single transferable vote (STV) back in the news, now seems a good time to rerun this educational but fun video from CGP Grey explaining its virtues. With a little help from some animals.

Watch and enjoy:

You can help support the Single Transferable Vote (STV) in the UK by joining Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform and the Electoral Reform Society.

Bonus: STV election worked example

