What is so special about political spouses?

Interviews with, features on and photographs of the spouses of our political party leaders are still very much the in thing. These days there’s a bit more of an acknowledgement that not all such spouses are women, but otherwise, the focus on spouses has remained.

But why?

It’s true that party leaders have high profile jobs, where their actions can affect many of our lives and where the job requires working the sort of ridiculous hours that support from your family is vital.

But they’re hardly alone in that.

Take newspaper editors, for example.

On the appointment of a new editor do we get discussions about how well suited their spouse would be for the new role? No. So why single out the spouses of political party leaders for this sort of attention?