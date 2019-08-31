Following the Daily Telegraph, now we have the Mail on Sunday also cooking up a Leaver majority in a news story that doesn’t actually exist in the accompanying opinion poll.

Time, then, for another complaint to the regulator, IPSO (the Independent Press Standards Organisation):

I would like to make a complaint about a story produced by the Mail on Sunday in print and online. The online version is at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7412505/Boriss-gamble-paying-Tory-lead-Labour-DOUBLES-three-weeks.html and states in its large headline: “Boris Johnson’s gamble is paying off: Tory lead over Labour nearly DOUBLES in three weeks and most voters think the Queen was RIGHT to approve his request to suspend Parliament” Note the use of the phrase “most voters”. However, as the story goes on to say, “The poll found that 40 per cent felt the Prime Minister was wrong to suspend Parliament and 39 agreed with the move.” 39% is not “most voters”, especially given that the number disagreeing is, at 40%, higher. Therefore this story falls foul of the requirement in the Editor’s Code: “The Press must take care not to publish inaccurate, misleading or distorted information, including headlines not supported by the text.” (1(i), Accuracy). I look forward to you taking appropriate action. Thank you.

Hat-tip for spotting the issue: Sarah Ludford.

