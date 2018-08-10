Voting intention opinion polls scorecard
Here are the latest national voting intention figures from each of the main pollsters currently polling in the UK.
To put the numbers into longer context, take a look at PollBase, my database of polling figures going back to 1945, which is updated quarterly and remember the warning about individual polls.
|Polling company
|Con
|Lab
|LibDem
|Ukip
|Green
|Con lead
|Fieldwork
|Method
|BMG
|39%
|37%
|10%
|3%
|4%
|2%
|3-5/7
|Online
|Delta Poll
|37%
|42%
|7%
|6%
|3%
|-5%
|12-14/7
|Online
|ICM
|39%
|40%
|7%
|6%
|3%
|-1%
|3-5/8
|Online
|Ipsos-MORI
|38%
|38%
|10%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|20-24/7
|Phone
|Kantar TNS
|40%
|38%
|9%
|3%
|3%
|2%
|5-9/7
|Online
|Opinium
|36%
|40%
|8%
|8%
|3%
|-4%
|10-13/7
|Online
|Survation
|38%
|40%
|10%
|–
|–
|-2%
|7/7
|Online
|YouGov
|39%
|35%
|10%
|7%
|–
|4%
|8-9/8
|Online
Get polling news and analysis by email
Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):
There are 2 comments