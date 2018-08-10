Political

Voting intention opinion polls scorecard

Here are the latest national voting intention figures from each of the main pollsters currently polling in the UK.

To put the numbers into longer context, take a look at PollBase, my database of polling figures going back to 1945, which is updated quarterly and remember the warning about individual polls.

Polling company Con Lab LibDem Ukip Green Con lead Fieldwork Method
BMG 39% 37% 10% 3% 4% 2% 3-5/7 Online
Delta Poll 37% 42% 7% 6% 3% -5% 12-14/7 Online
ICM 39% 40% 7% 6% 3% -1% 3-5/8 Online
Ipsos-MORI 38% 38% 10% 6% 3% 0% 20-24/7 Phone
Kantar TNS 40% 38% 9% 3% 3% 2% 5-9/7 Online
Opinium 36% 40% 8% 8% 3% -4% 10-13/7 Online
Survation 38% 40% 10% -2% 7/7 Online
YouGov 39% 35% 10% 7% 4% 8-9/8 Online

 

