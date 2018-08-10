Voting intention opinion polls scorecard

Here are the latest national voting intention figures from each of the main pollsters currently polling in the UK.

To put the numbers into longer context, take a look at PollBase, my database of polling figures going back to 1945, which is updated quarterly and remember the warning about individual polls.

Polling company Con Lab LibDem Ukip Green Con lead Fieldwork Method BMG 39% 37% 10% 3% 4% 2% 3-5/7 Online Delta Poll 37% 42% 7% 6% 3% -5% 12-14/7 Online ICM 39% 40% 7% 6% 3% -1% 3-5/8 Online Ipsos-MORI 38% 38% 10% 6% 3% 0% 20-24/7 Phone Kantar TNS 40% 38% 9% 3% 3% 2% 5-9/7 Online Opinium 36% 40% 8% 8% 3% -4% 10-13/7 Online Survation 38% 40% 10% – – -2% 7/7 Online YouGov 39% 35% 10% 7% – 4% 8-9/8 Online

