This week’s council by-elections

Only the two principal authority council by-elections this week as contests have generally been scheduled for next week.

In the first, Plaid and the Greens ran a joint candidate again, as they had the last time around in this ward:

Thank you to James Bear for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Plus a Scottish contest, where a multi-member ward elected by STV had a single vacancy filled by the alternative vote, with the vacancy being for the independent who finished third on first preferences last time.

Given the tumult in Scottish politics, notable that the SNP result was far from stellar:

Thank you to Mark Hilton for being the Lib Dem candidate.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

