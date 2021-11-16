Polling UnPacked: The History, Uses and Abuses of Political Opinion Polls

Rather excited to see that after both the fun and the slog of writing it, my next book is now available to pre-order: a guide to and history of political opinion polls.



Opinion polls dominate media coverage of politics, especially elections. But how do the polls work? How do you tell the good from the bad? And in light of recent polling disasters, can we trust them at all? Polling UnPacked gives you the full story, from the first rudimentary polls in the nineteenth century, through attempts by politicians to ban polling in the twentieth century, to the very latest techniques and controversies from the last few years. In equal parts enlightening and hilarious, the book needs no prior knowledge of polling or statistics to understand. But even hardened pollsters will find much to enjoy, from how polling has been used to help plan military invasions to why an exhausted interviewer was accidentally instrumental in inventing exit polls. Polling UnPacked shows you which opinion polls to trust, which to ignore and which, frankly, to laugh at. It will change the way you see political coverage forever.

It’s out in the spring but you can pre-order it already from Waterstones and Amazon.*

Features alien invasions, Sherlock Holmes, a politician disguised as a chicken farmer and more.

Pre-orders make a big difference to how well a book does as they influence heavily whether books appear in shops, get prominent places on book websites and so on. So if you are going to read it at some point, a pre-order now would be fabulous – thank you!

