How many Liberal Democrat MPs are there?
Following the 2017 general election, there were twelve Liberal Democrat MPs but this fell to eleven after Stephen Lloyd resigned the party whip. It then went back up to twelve with the decision of Chuka Umunna to join and rose to thirteen after the victory for Jane Dodds in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. The number then increased to seventeen with the decisions of Sarah Wollaston, Phillip Lee, Luciana Berger and Angela Smith to join the party.
Here’s the full list of current Liberal Democrat MPs:
- Luciana Berger, Liverpool Wavertree
- Tom Brake, Carshalton and Wallington
- Vince Cable, Twickenham (party leader 2017-19)
- Alistair Carmichael, Orkney and Shetland
- Ed Davey, Kingston and Surbiton
- Jane Dodds, Brecon and Radnorshire
- Tim Farron, Westmorland and Lonsdale (party leader 2015-17)
- Wera Hobhouse, Bath
- Christine Jardine, Edinburgh West
- Norman Lamb, North Norfolk
- Phillip Lee, Bracknell
- Stephen Lloyd, Eastbourne (who resigned the party whip in 2018)
- Layla Moran, Oxford West and Abingdon
- Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Jamie Stone, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
- Jo Swinson, East Dunbartonshire (party leader)
- Chuka Umunna, Streatham
- Sarah Wollaston, Totnes
You can follow all of the Lib Dem MPs on Twitter here, or find out more about what they and the rest of the Liberal Democrats stand for here.
There are 5 comments Share your views