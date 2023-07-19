What do over 500 field experiments tell us works for getting people out to vote?
Florian Foos has worked with eight different political parties in five different countries carrying out field experiments to test what does and doesn’t work in election campaigning. So I invited him on Never Mind The Bar Charts to talk about what both his research and that of others reveals.
Show notes
- How Much GOTV Mail is Too Much? Results from a Large-Scale Field Experiment by Adam Zelitzer and Donald P. Green
- Get Out the Vote: How to Increase Voter Turnout: How to Increase Voter Turnout by Donald P. Green and Alan S. Gerber: Amazon / Bookshop.org / Waterstones*
- How same-sex marriage campaigners won people over by finding common values.
- Abraham Lincoln’s advice on winning campaigns by befriending rather than demonising people.
- Reasons to be sceptical of the impact of deep canvassing.
- Florian Foos on Twitter.
