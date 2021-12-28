The most popular episodes of Never Mind The Bar Charts this year were…

Huge thanks to all my guests and listeners for Never Mind The Bar Charts through the last year.

The three most popular episodes during 2021 were:

Paula nearly pulled off two entries in the top three as her other appearance – The three reasons Boris Johnson won in 2019, and why he might not next time – finished only just outside the top three, despite appearing in December and so only having only a handful of weeks to garner an audience before the year end.

An honourable mention too to Tim Bale who also nearly made it into the top three with a December appearance, this one being a look at the North Shropshire result.

Now, let’s see what 2022 brings…