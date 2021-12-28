The most popular episodes of Never Mind The Bar Charts this year were…
Huge thanks to all my guests and listeners for Never Mind The Bar Charts through the last year.
The three most popular episodes during 2021 were:
- How are political leaflets changing (and do they work)? – thank you to Caitlin Milazzo for her fascinating research into political leaflets
- Unleash the bar charts! Tactical voting and the next general election – Alan Wager shared his insights on tactical voting and the next general election
- What Chesham and Amersham tells us about the future for the Liberal Democrats – Paula Surridge gave an outside expert’s perspective on how excited Liberal Democrats should be getting
Paula nearly pulled off two entries in the top three as her other appearance – The three reasons Boris Johnson won in 2019, and why he might not next time – finished only just outside the top three, despite appearing in December and so only having only a handful of weeks to garner an audience before the year end.
An honourable mention too to Tim Bale who also nearly made it into the top three with a December appearance, this one being a look at the North Shropshire result.
Now, let’s see what 2022 brings…
