Banning alcohol in the US didn’t last; could Brexit be the same?
It took decades of campaigning for Prohibition campaigners to win in the US, getting alcohol banned in the early twentieth century. Once they’d won, their victory seemed set to last. Yet in less than a decade and a half their victory had been undone and the the idea killed off politically. So can pro-Europeans take heart from drawing parallels between Prohibition and Brexit?
Find out in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts as I discuss this with Professor Ben Ansell who has just written a great piece comparing Prohibition and Brexit.
Show notes
- Ben Ansell’s piece, Brexit’s 21st Amendment: Can the Rejoin campaign learn anything from the End of Prohibition?
- Abraham Lincoln on the political value of honey.
- Plastic bags chaos looms … Supermarkets are braced for chaos and confusion (the Daily Mail, of course).
- Polling on Europe.
- Why Politics Fails by Ben Ansell: Amazon / Waterstones / Bookshop.org *
- Ben Ansell on Twitter and Threads.
- Photo by Chris F on Pexels.com.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
- Check out some of this show’s most popular previous episodes.
