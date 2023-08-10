More reasons to doubt that the don’t knows will rescue the Conservatives

In the latest The Week in Polls I touched on how risky it is to think of those who answer voting intention questions from pollsters with ‘don’t know’ as an easy route back to popularity for the Conservatives. Just because many of them voted Conservative in 2019 doesn’t mean they’ll be relatively easy for the government to win back.

Now some new data about undecided voters from Redfield & Wilton reinforces that point:

