PODCAST: The story of Charles Kennedy’s leadership, and lessons to learn from it
The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts welcomed back Duncan Brack for another of our reviews of previous party leaders. This time, it’s Charles Kennedy we took a look at:
Show notes
- Greg Hurst’s biography of Charles Kennedy.
- Charles Kennedy on Have I Got News For You.
- The 1983 TV report on his first election (second video on the page).
- My earlier take on lessons from Charles Kennedy’s leadership.
- Nick Clegg’s tribute to Charles Kennedy following his death.
- The Lib Dem History Group.
- Duncan Brack on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
