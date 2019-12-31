Thank you and a happy new year!

Many thanks to everyone who has been a reader in 2019, whether on this site, one of my other sites, on email with Liberal Democrat Newswire and my digests, on social media or in book and pamphlet form.

With readership continuing to grow through the year, I hope I’m continuing to provide something readers like. Or really enjoy being annoyed by.

Your time, suggestions and feedback are all hugely appreciated, as is the very kind generosity of those who help with the costs of running all this. Thank you, one and all.

May your 2020 be free of political gaffes involving fictional harbours, your interviews be free of cookies and your campaign data get put to better use than Francoise Hollande’s.

May your new year resolutions work out as well as my last one. Oh, and may you never do an interview like this: