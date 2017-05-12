Lib Dem tip #6: the most important Liberal Democrat email address

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

If you know no other email contact details in the Liberal Democrats, there’s one email address you should. help@libdems.org.uk is the extremely straightforward, and also extremely useful, email address to get in touch with the “customer services” team at party HQ.

I put that in quote marks as it’s not quite the language most people in the party use, but it gives a sense of the range of points that team can help with, from problems with sorting out a membership direct debit payment through to an Ad Lib magazine mailing having gone astray or needing to find out how to get hold of a particular national party publication.

If you need help with pretty much anything that isn’t to do with your local party or council group, then this is the place to turn.

