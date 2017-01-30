Website homepages come back into fashion

The following piece I penned for our weekly Digital Inspirational email at Teneo Blue Rubicon. Do sign up if you’d like such stories in your inbox every week.

It wasn’t that long ago that the hot trend in website design was to move away from the focus on the homepage, acknowledging instead that most traffic comes directly to a particular story. Homepages mattered less and infinite scroll became popular, so that after each story there was always just one more story you could scroll down to read.

But now Bloomberg is one of the publishers reviving the old emphasis on home pages. Yes, much traffic might still come directly to an individual story somewhere on the site. But where better to point people after reading one site than to a well-designed homepage which offers a range of different stories to cater for people’s multiple different interests? Better that, Bloomberg thinks, than rely on infinite scroll which gambles on showing the right next story to a reader rather than a range of options.

The lesson for everyone else? Don’t simply trust whatever digital trend is in fashion. Test the options, crunch the data and find out what works best for your audience and your content.