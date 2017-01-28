Lib Dem tip #19: How to win a Parliamentary seat

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

The best guide to what’s involved in becoming an MP – not just the campaign logistics, but the politics, the impact on your wider life and the fun of it all – is a chapter in one of Paddy Ashdown’s books.

It’s a story that starts in 1976, but which is just as applicable in the internet age because the basic principles of how you enthuse colleagues and change the minds of the public are just the same now as then. Read more about that chapter here.

The rest of the book, A Fortunate Life, is an enjoyable read too, but even if you only have time to read the one chapter, it’s worth it for the account of how to win a Parliamentary seat.

