Another switch from Labour to the Lib Dems in London over Brexit
Following the news from Tower Hamlets comes this:
A prominent figure in Barnet’s Labour party has defected to the Lib Dems due to his “massive disappointment” with Labour’s response to the Brexit vote.
Richard Logue, of Hammers Lane, is the former chair of Mill Hill Residents Association, a leading activist in the Save Barnet Libraries and was involved in the EU Remain campaign.
Along with his work on the Residents Association, Mr Logue is leading the NW7 Hub organisation to bring a new community centre and library to Mill Hill.
He has left the Labour party because of his disappointment in their choice to back the Brexit decisions of Theresa May’s government. [Borehamwood & Elstree Times]
Mill Hill used to be a ward which elected Liberal Democrat councillors until the Conservatives took all three seats in 2010 and then held them in 2014. That makes this just the sort of ward in socially liberal and politically pro-European London that is a good bellwether of the overall state of the Liberal Democrat recovery.