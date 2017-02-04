Another switch from Labour to the Lib Dems in London over Brexit

Following the news from Tower Hamlets comes this:

A prominent figure in Barnet’s Labour party has defected to the Lib Dems due to his “massive disappointment” with Labour’s response to the Brexit vote.

Richard Logue, of Hammers Lane, is the former chair of Mill Hill Residents Association, a leading activist in the Save Barnet Libraries and was involved in the EU Remain campaign.

Along with his work on the Residents Association, Mr Logue is leading the NW7 Hub organisation to bring a new community centre and library to Mill Hill.

He has left the Labour party because of his disappointment in their choice to back the Brexit decisions of Theresa May’s government. [Borehamwood & Elstree Times]