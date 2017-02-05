£100m a year goes on Brexit civil servants… not on the NHS

More than £100million a year is being spent on Brexit civil servants.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox’s new department has 2,841 staff.

David Davis’s Brexit Department has 300 staff.

The data has been exposed via Commons Library figures for the Lib Dems…

Lib Dem MP Tom Brake said the figures showed the Leave campaign had been misleading.

He added: “They told us Brexit would mean more money for hospitals and schools. It has meant more for Whitehall mandarins.” [Sunday People]