VIDEO: Lynne Featherstone on tackling Female Genital Mutilation

Here’s the new film from the Liberal Democrats, marking the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation:

We need to do much more to protect the thousands of girls who are at risk of being cut.

Schools are at the front line of this battle and it is vital that teachers are equipped with the tools and confidence they need to make young girls aware of the risks and raise awareness that this is a crime and not a cultural practice that they simply have to go along with.

Theresa May and Justine Greening have the power to do something about this and in the coming weeks, I’ll be putting pressure on them to take real action – and I hope you’ll be working with me to do that.

Thanks,

Lynne Featherstone