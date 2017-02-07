Another switch from Labour to Lib Dems with Europe featuring

After Tower Hamlets and Barnet, this time it is Cardiff where a Labour councillor turned independent has now joined the Lib Dems:

Liberal Democrat members in Plasnewydd and Roath have chosen a strong and experienced team of candidates for this May’s council elections.

Former Labour Councillor Manzoor Ahmed has been selected alongside last September’s by-election victor Cllr Robin Rea, former Plasnewydd councillor Richard Jerrett, and Cadan ap Tomos, who is the Welsh Lib Dem spokesperson for young people, equalities and the Welsh language…

Manzoor Ahmed added:

“I’m delighted to have been welcomed so warmly by the Liberal Democrats and selected for the Plasnewydd ward. Roath has always had a special place in my heart – my first ever home in Cardiff was in Treharris Street, and I continue to be a part of the community.

“I know better than most just how weak and divided Labour are. Nationally, Jeremy Corbyn is failing to oppose this Conservative Brexit Government, and here in Cardiff Labour’s infighting and incompetence is holding our city back.

“I’ve joined the Lib Dems not only because I share their values of openness, tolerance and unity, but also as the only party ever to take control of the council from Labour they’re the only party capable of driving Cardiff forward.”