Outline agenda for York Lib Dem conference published

One thing to note for people thinking about coming to Lib Dem spring conference for the first time, and so not familiar with its usual timings – the consultation sessions start on Friday afternoon and the formal business on Saturday morning.

For more about conference, including why it’s a great event for any Lib Dem member to come to, see Liberal Democrat conference: what you need to know.

