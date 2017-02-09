Outline agenda for York Lib Dem conference published
One thing to note for people thinking about coming to Lib Dem spring conference for the first time, and so not familiar with its usual timings – the consultation sessions start on Friday afternoon and the formal business on Saturday morning.
For more about conference, including why it’s a great event for any Lib Dem member to come to, see Liberal Democrat conference: what you need to know.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)