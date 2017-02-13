Lib Dem tip # 21: The Limehouse Podcast

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Even with the Liberal Democrats recovering from our May 2015 low point, most political podcasts don’t give that much time to the fortunes of the Liberal Democrats.

But if you’re a fan of podcasts, there’s good news – a new-ish podcast devoted to the Liberal Democrats.

Called The Limehouse Podcast in reference to the Limehouse Declaration that founded the SDP, the podcast is available on iTunes and Soundcloud.

Happy listening!

