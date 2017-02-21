Vince Cable: Government “completely unprepared and completely ill-equipped” for Brexit trade deals

Britain’s former business and trade minister said the government is “completely unprepared and completely ill-equipped” to strike trade deals once Britain leaves the EU.

Sir Vince Cable, who was Secretary of State for Business from 2010 and 2015, told Business Insider: “These things are very complex and very difficult and the government is totally unprepared for it.”…

Sir Vince highlighted Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent visit to India as an example of the government’s lack of preparedness for trade talks…

Sir Vince told BI: “When Theresa May rushed off to India and was basically told to take a running jump — they just hadn’t thought through the practicalities of negotiating a trade agreement with India which produced mutual benefit.”…*

Last month Norway’s prime minister Erna Solberg also warned that Britain’s lack of negotiating experience may lead to “very hard Brexit.” [Business Insider]