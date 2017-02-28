Labour peers join Tories to vote down move to keep UK in the Single Market
Last night the House of Lords debated an amendment to keep Britain in the Single Market as part of the Brexit negotiations. Even though the amendment came from a Labour peer, the Labour Party put out a three line whip for its peers to join with the Conservatives and vote down the amendment:
It is worth remembering that staying in the Single Market is overwhelmingly supported by people who voted Leave in the European Referendum:
Extensive polling carried out by NatCen, the independent social research agency, and overseen by the elections expert John Curtice suggests 90% of people favour remaining in the single market, regardless of how they voted in the referendum.