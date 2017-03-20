The real story of the Dutch elections: collapse of Labour and triumph for liberals

The Dutch Labour Party (Partij van de Arbeid) had a nightmare election result. Last time it socred 25% and 38 seats. This time round? Just 6% and 9 seats.

Or as The Guardian points out:

Wilders is an important factor in Dutch politics but with barely 14% of the vote he is nothing more than that. The real story last week in the Netherlands was the historic collapse of the Dutch equivalent of the Labour party – one of the two pillars of the postwar consensus. The other story was the spectacular gains for two parties that are unashamedly pro-EU: the Democrats 66 and the Greens.

It wasn’t just bad news for Labour. It was good news for liberals too, as Tim Farron pointed out in his York conference speech:

We’ve just dodged Geert Wilders – because the Dutch are so liberal they have two liberal parties – and they both won!

D66, the liberal party closest to the Liberal Democrats, did particularly well. Vote share up 4.2%, seat total up 7 to 19. The Dutch Parliament has 150 seats, so on a British scale that 12 seat gain is equivalent to a gain of 52 seats.

