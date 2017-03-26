Ukip’s first MP charged with electoral fraud

Ukip’s loss of its one MP brings to mind its previous unhappy experiment with having an MP, Bob Spink. He too left the party and ended up standing as an independent. But then even worse happened:

Former Conservative MP Bob Spink, who defected to Ukip and became its first MP, has been charged with electoral fraud. The 68-year-old has been charged alongside a second man, 38-year-old James Parkin, over allegations that they submitted false signatures on Ukip nomination papers. The accusations relate to the local election for Castle Point Borough Council in south Essex, England in 2016. [Irish Times]

