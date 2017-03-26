Labour’s own canvassing shows it is in trouble in Manchester Gorton by-election

So reports the Manchester Evening News‘s Jennifer Williams:



This is particularly good news for the Liberal Democrat campaign given that:

More on the Liberal Democrat candidate, Jackie Pearcey, and how to help her here.

There will an analysis of the Manchester Gorton by-election in the next edition of Liberal Democrat Newswire. Join the 7,409 other subscribers by signing up for what Tim Farron calls “a must read” here.

In the meantime, here are some snippets from the Liberal Democrat campaign in Manchester Gorton: