Here’s how the parties fared in the polls in Q1: latest PollBase update out

The latest quarterly update to my PollBase, my database of British voting intention opinion polls since 1943 is now up.

The polling figures continue to be grim for Labour, both compared with the current Conservative Party ratings and also compared with the last Parliament as the latest quarterly averages show:

Those figures also highlight how slow and limited the Liberal Democrat recovering in national opinion polls has been, so far at least. That’s an issue looked at in more detail in the previous edition of Liberal Democrat Newswire, which you can catch up on here.

As for what the prospects are for the party accelerating its recovery, the Manchester Gorton by-election is crucial to that. More analysis on that in the next edition of Liberal Democrat Newswire, which you can sign up for here.

I release a new edition of PollBase once a quarter, both adding in the new national voting intention polls from the last quarter and also improving the older data, such as filling in gaps and making some of the columns clearer.

