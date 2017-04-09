Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Need a copy of the party logo? Not sure what colours or fonts to use? Then the Liberal Democrat Style Guide is for you. Using it saves time – no more need to mess around with experimenting with different fonts and colours to find a combination that works well. Using it also helps present material in ways which people grow to instinctively recognise as being Liberal Democrat – because it matches what else they see from us. That’s especially valuable when a leaflet or social media graphic gets only a brief glance from a busy voter.

A particular benefit of the latest version is that it only uses fonts with are freely available to use – there’s no payment required to buy access to any of the elements of the style guide.

You can find the Liberal Democrat style guide here, along with a resources toolkit containing fonts, logos and other useful graphics.

