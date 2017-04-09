Lib Dem tip #28: the Liberal Democrat style guide
Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.
Need a copy of the party logo? Not sure what colours or fonts to use? Then the Liberal Democrat Style Guide is for you. Using it saves time – no more need to mess around with experimenting with different fonts and colours to find a combination that works well. Using it also helps present material in ways which people grow to instinctively recognise as being Liberal Democrat – because it matches what else they see from us. That’s especially valuable when a leaflet or social media graphic gets only a brief glance from a busy voter.
A particular benefit of the latest version is that it only uses fonts with are freely available to use – there’s no payment required to buy access to any of the elements of the style guide.
You can find the Liberal Democrat style guide here, along with a resources toolkit containing fonts, logos and other useful graphics.
You can read the full set of tips for Lib Dem party members here.
