Great model of the City of London

Courtesy of the basement of the City Centre, 80 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5AR is this great model of the City, including a range of building under construction or granted planning permission.

It really brings to life how the area around the Gherkin is changing. Where once the Gherkin stood out in all its controversial glory, it will soon be hidden by many others – as you can already see by how much the view from the top of the Walkie Talkie has changed since its opening.

At time of writing, the model is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, 10am-5pm. It’s in the building’s basement. There are a few displays on the wall too, but they do not amount to much. The reason to go visit is very much the model, the whole model and nothing but the model.