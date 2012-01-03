+++ Exclusive poll data: where have the lost Liberal Democrat voters gone?

The next edition of my monthly newsletter about the Liberal Democrats will include the results of some exclusive opinion poll data showing what has happened to people who told pollsters in May 2010 that there were going to vote Liberal Democrat.

UPDATE: You can now read Liberal Democrat Newswire #15 here.