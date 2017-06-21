Yet another Brexit campaigner fined for breaking the law

Peter Harris, who campaigned for Brexit in last year’s referendum, has been hit with a record £12,000 fine for breaking the law with his campaigning:

He was fined £12,000 for failing to submit returns for pro-Brexit adverts he ran during last year’s poll… [The Electoral Commission] said the £12,000 fine was “the highest imposed” in relation to spending at the EU referendum “and reflects the significant sums spent by Mr Harris”.

This is just the latest in a series of punishments handed out to Brexit campaigners for breaking the law.

Two more were fined £1,000 each late last year for other offences, whilst a company was fined £50,000 for illegal text messages – and then there were the 11 anti-EU campaign groups struck off for breaking referendum rules.

