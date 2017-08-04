Further modest Lib Dem progress, but seat gains continue to be elusive

Six council by-elections this week, with two defences each for Conservatives, Labour and Ukip.

The party gaining seats so far is Labour, with one gain each from Conservatives and Ukip:

In these wards as elsewhere the pattern is of Lib Dem vote increases and candidates where previously there had been none – but none of the sort of seat gains that were so regular between the 2016 referendum and the 2017 general election:

It’s worth noting how weak the Green performance continues to be, something to bear in mind as discussions about possible pacts with the Greens was a feature of the run-up to the general election and the cause of the Lib Dems not standing in two other Parliamentary constituencies in addition to the usual no-show in the Speaker’s seat.

Then in the final two results, another Labour gain from Ukip and a Conservative gain from Labour. The pattern here reinforces the picture from the early results, especially Lib Dem vote increases not going far enough to turn into the sort of gains previously seen:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

