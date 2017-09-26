More evidence that support is growing for a referendum on terms of Brexit

A new poll gives further evidence that support is growing amongst the public for a referendum to be held on the terms of the Brexit deal once it is know. A first referendum on the facts, as it were.

The survey from Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research (GQRR) shows 34% backing a referendum in which people are given the choice between accepting the deal or staying in the EU. This is up from 28% in a similar survey conducted back in March.

That includes majority support, just, amongst Labour voters. 51% of them want a referendum to be held giving the choice between accepting the deal or staying in the EU.

Although that 34% is some way short of a majority, it shows how much scope there is for Liberal Democrat support to grow based on the party’s backing for that very policy. Yes, there are plenty of people who oppose it but there are more than enough who support it for the party to prosper. As long, that is, as the party isn’t scared off by the idea of a policy that is much more popular than the party but which isn’t popular with everyone.

The other is that 34% isn’t set in stone. It’s risen, and could rise further – or fall. There is reason to be optimistic about its scope for rising further as one thing that is likely to hold Remainers back from wanting a referendum is a belief that either departure is inevitable and it’s best to get on with it, or that a referendum is too risky and might be lost. Those different sorts of resigned pessimism could shift if they are given a reason to hope that things could be different – by seeing the Lib Dems start to do better once again.

Success could breed further success for the Lib Dems.

