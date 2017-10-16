Essential campaigning tools: Slack

Slack is one of those things that’s more complicated to explain than use, and for which the best way to learn is to try. Why give it go? Simply because it’s an online tool for teamwork which many Liberal Democrats are taking up due to its usefulness.

It’s a bit like a cross between Facebook and email. Easier to follow threads of conversations and share different sorts of material than email. Fewer distractions and easier to keep up with things than Facebook.

It’s free to use (though paid-for versions give some extra features) and it can also integrate with a wide range of other online tools. If you’ve got a local team or group of people who need to coordinate and find exchanging quick messages, files and the like useful, give it a go.

