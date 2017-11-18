How the Liberal Party in Eastleigh grew through the 1970s

Following on from his two previous volumes (one, two), Martin Kyrle’s The Liberals in Hampshire – a Part(l)y History: Part 3 Eastleigh 1972-81: the thorn in the flesh bursts into flower takes the story of the Liberal Party in his part of Hampshire through to some years of growing political success.

Martin Kyrle’s volumes add vital colour to the political historical record, featuring the sort of detail of politics at the grassroots that is vital for understanding how the overall political system really works but which is often not preserved in the historical record.

The shift from politicians only doing much to contact voters at election time to (outside of safe seats) having to be active all year round has been a major shift in how politicians spend their time and how voters interact with politicians. It is local histories such as Martin Kyrle’s and those from Sutton which help record and explain this shift in a way that many grander political histories completely miss.

This volume is more a scrapbook of useful information for other historians and interested political activists than a conventional history in its own right. The book is dominated by appendices full of past election leaflets (often reproduced in colour), election results and other scraps of information (including how the Conservatives ended up paying his election expenses in one general election). There are plenty of names and events here to be enjoyed by those whose memories stretch back to some of these times, and also plenty for future historians to make good use of.

