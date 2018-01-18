Liberal Democrats hold council seat with 77% of the vote

Another week of four council by-elections, this time with one defence each for the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats. The fourth is a ex-independent seat. A full set of Liberal Democrat candidates this week, which is excellent news.

First up, a successful Liberal Democrat defence in Downhall and Rawreth on Rochford Council in Essex:

Congratulations to Craig Cannell and the team. Their campaign rightly paid tribute to the previous Liberal Democrat councillor, Chris Black, who was well known to many in the party and whose tragic death caused by the by-election:

Local Liberal Democrat chair Steve Tellis had previously said on Chris Black’s death:

I have known Chris for more than 30 years. When he first thought about joining the council, I encouraged him to do that. Since then, he has been a very good councillor and was very well-respected by all the residents. He was a very active councillor who had many important achievements, including his hand in the refurbishment of Rayleigh town centre. He always gave up his time to his residents and they clearly appreciated it as they gave him such a huge majority every time. He was a very thoughtful and very intelligent man.

More results as they come…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.