Campaign victory: Lib Dems help win key concession on citizen rights

A news release from Lib Dem HQ brings this welcome news:

The Liberal Democrats have forced a key concession from the government as the EU Withdrawal Bill makes its passage through the House of Lords.

Under pressure from peers the government stated that they will commit to upholding the rights won from our membership of the EU. This includes upholding key parts of existing rights such as the EU Working Time Directive.

Speaking last night in the Lords on behalf of the government, Lord Duncan of Springbank, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in both the Scotland Office and the Northern Ireland Office, declared that: “It is important that we recognise that the rights we have cannot be undone.

Following pressure from Lib Dem peer William Wallace, he confirmed: “The day after Brexit, our rulebook will be safe. The rights which we have will be incorporated and we will build on them as a foundation.”

William Wallace, Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, said:

“This is a major concession by the government that is vital to maintaining the hard won rights of British citizens.

“I hope that the wider Tory party now row in behind their government ministers to ensure the no rights are lost in the face of Brexit.

“People must not have to worry about losing their basic rights, but under this government it has been far from clear that British people’s future is safe and secure.”