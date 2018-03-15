One of the wards up for election this week has a very unusual electoral history

Three council by-elections this week, and three Liberal Democrat candidates even though last time the seats were fought there was only one. Good.

Two of the contests are in South Kesteven council, Lincolnshire and the third is in Redcar.

The Redcar ward is three-member and managed at one point to have a Labour, a Conservative and a Lib Dem councillor all at the same time. The Lib Dem and Labour from that trio then both stood as independents next time and both lost. Nor have politics got that much more settled recently with the Lib Dem candidate this time, Marilyn Marshall, a Labour candidate in another ward in 2011 and 2015.

Results as they come…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.