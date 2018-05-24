Conservative Party expels councillor for BNP links
The BBC reports:
A Conservative councillor has been expelled from the party after it emerged he had formerly been an activist for the BNP.
Stephen Goldsack was listed as the far-right party’s “Scottish security adviser” in 2011, and was pictured holding its manifesto.
He was elected as a Scottish Conservative councillor in North Lanarkshire last year.
Stephen Goldsack had hit the news recently after objecting to a planning application for a mosque. In response to complaints that he made a racist comment about it, he had said, “There’s no way I’m a racist”.
There are no comments