Equalities watchdog chief gets it right on Boris Johnson

Well said, Rebecca Hilsenrath, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission on Boris Johnson’s burka rhetoric:

The effectiveness of our democratic society depends on freedom of expression and the expression of offensive and intolerant opinions is generally not unlawful.

Boris Johnson’s use of language in this instance, which risks dehumanising and vilifying Muslim women, is inflammatory and divisive.

Political figures should lead by example, conducting debates in a responsible manner and language such as this can inhibit legitimate dialogue.