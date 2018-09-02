As MPs return to a febrile Westminster, what should we look out for?

That was the question The Observer posed, with Isabel Hardman answering regarding the Conservatives and George Eaton on Labour. Here’s what I said about the Liberal Democrats:

In theory, the political landscape looks remarkably promising for Liberal Democrats.

Leaders of the two main parties are both deeply unpopular, with “neither” being the most popular choice when voters are asked who they would like as prime minister? Check. Lib Dems have a distinctively different position from both Labour and Conservatives on the biggest issue of the day? Check. Membership at record levels? Check. Raising as much in donations from non-trade union sources as Labour? Check. Regularly gaining seats at council byelections? Check.

The reality is, of course, not quite so rosy – only just approaching regular double figures in the polls, 12 MPs and self-inflicted mistakes such as over that recent Brexit vote.

The challenge now is for the party both to make its own luck and to seize the lucky breaks that others offer up to turn that opportunity into reality.