Another 52:48 voting split

It’s almost like the readers of my Lib Dem Newswire Facebook page have a sense of humour:

A more serious point about is that a few years ago it became a bit fashionable to bash the party’s love of leafleting. Tales of new members or helpers being given a huge pile of leaflets and then abandoned were popular. What drove that was understandable. That isn’t a great way to treat people.

What shouldn’t be lost in reaction, though, is not only that – even in this highly digitised world – leaflets still work and many people like delivering them. They are also an easy way in to activism; much easier and more attractive for some than canvassing.

Leaflets, especially when added to coffee, have a key role to play.