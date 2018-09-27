Liberal Democrats see off Bus Pass Elvis Party

Three by-elections, three Liberal Democrat candidates – which is one up on the last time these wards were fought. And a renewed tussle with the Bus Pass Elvis Party in Nottingham.

Stowe, Lichfield

A Conservative-held seat with Richard Rathbone as the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Clifton North, Nottingham

A by-election caused by the resignation of an independent candidate who had been elected under the Labour Party banner, with Rebecca Procter as the Liberal Democrat candidate after a no-show for the party last time out:

BPEP is the Bus Pass Elvis Party who in the past have beaten the Lib Dems in this ward. Not this time.

Eccles, Salford

A Labour seat up for election with Jake Overend as the Liberal Democrat. The Lib Dems fought the seat last time, in 2018, but not in 2016 when the departing councillor had been elected:

