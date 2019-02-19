Political

The four rules of political defections

As evidenced by this week’s news, there are some remarkably consistent things which happen when people switch party, regardless of who, where and when.

#1  The rule of principle

a. If an elected politician leaves your party, it’s a cynical move driven by fears over their future

b. If an elected politician joins your party, it’s a principled move, driven by fears over the future of our country

#2  The rule of vocabulary

a. If an elected politician leaves your party, it’s a defection

b. If an elected politician joins your party, it’s a switch

#3 The rule of seniority

a. If an elected politician leaves your party, they are no-one of importance any more

b. If an elected politician joins your party, they are a senior person

#4 The rule of by-elections

a. If an elected politician leaves your party, demand a by-election, claiming this is a principled view

b. If an elected politician joins your party, rebuff calls for a by-election, claiming this is a principled view

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.