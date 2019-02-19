The four rules of political defections
As evidenced by this week’s news, there are some remarkably consistent things which happen when people switch party, regardless of who, where and when.
#1 The rule of principle
a. If an elected politician leaves your party, it’s a cynical move driven by fears over their future
b. If an elected politician joins your party, it’s a principled move, driven by fears over the future of our country
#2 The rule of vocabulary
a. If an elected politician leaves your party, it’s a defection
b. If an elected politician joins your party, it’s a switch
#3 The rule of seniority
a. If an elected politician leaves your party, they are no-one of importance any more
b. If an elected politician joins your party, they are a senior person
#4 The rule of by-elections
a. If an elected politician leaves your party, demand a by-election, claiming this is a principled view
b. If an elected politician joins your party, rebuff calls for a by-election, claiming this is a principled view
