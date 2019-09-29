Lib Dem local party officer? Here’s a special survey for you

Continuing to improve how our party is run is crucial to helping more Liberal Democrats win elections, run successful campaigns and turn our ideals into success.

Crucial to that are our grassroots, and that’s why I’m running this survey – to get a better idea of what would most help local party officers.

Are you a local party officer? If so, you can do the survey here.

For more on how we can improve the way we run the party, see my piece on building an effective grassroots movement.

