Lib Dems move up into second place, overtaking Labour in council by-elections
Two council by-elections this week, both in Suffolk and both caused by the same person – Conservative Robin Millar who became an MP in December (Aberconwy, not Suffolk) and has therefore stood down from his two council seats.
Newmarket and Red Lodge, Suffolk
Jonny Edge stood for the Liberal Democrats. He overtook Labour and moved up into second place:
Newmarket North, West Suffolk
Jonny Edge was the Liberal Democrat candidate here too, making a welcome change from the Lib Dem no-show the last time this ward was up (in 2019). And again he moved up into second place, overtaking Labour on the way:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
